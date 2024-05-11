Iams Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,114 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.53 and a 12-month high of $197.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.