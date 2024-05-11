Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 11th

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Hyatt Hotels has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Hyatt Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of H opened at $152.20 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.