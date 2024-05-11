HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 8.4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.25. 961,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,412,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUYA

HUYA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.