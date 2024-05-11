HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 49,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 122,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 70.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

