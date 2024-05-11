Hut 8’s (HUT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $714.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.98.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

