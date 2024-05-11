HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $635.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $710.00 to $635.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $10.80 on Thursday, hitting $597.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $627.54 and a 200 day moving average of $568.08. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

