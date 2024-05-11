HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $635.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $710.00 to $635.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $640.04.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $10.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $597.95. 1,034,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 194,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,826,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $8,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

