Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Hubbell worth $143,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Shares of HUBB opened at $407.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

