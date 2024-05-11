Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Shares Gap Down to $66.88

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.88, but opened at $63.00. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 47,467 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

