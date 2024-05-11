HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target Cut to $13.50

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

In other news, Director Joanne R. Harrell bought 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

