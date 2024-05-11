holoride (RIDE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.03 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $147,867.16 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, holoride has traded down 61.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.69 or 0.04789644 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00055273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003653 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,792,333 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 855,792,333 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00360925 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $237,374.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

