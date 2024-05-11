HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.54

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 12002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

HNI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.81%.

Insider Activity

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $832,150. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $13,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,735 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 206,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,267,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

