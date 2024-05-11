HI Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $226,368.13 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011668 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001527 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.66 or 1.00091352 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004082 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049368 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $217,165.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

