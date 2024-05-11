Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Héroux-Devtek stock remained flat at $14.39 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.39.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.