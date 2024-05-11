Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Héroux-Devtek stock remained flat at $14.39 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

