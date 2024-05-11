Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 20.40%.
Heritage Global Stock Performance
Shares of HGBL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,519. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
Heritage Global Company Profile
