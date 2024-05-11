Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 20.40%.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of HGBL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,519. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

