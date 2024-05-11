Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.00

Shares of Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 158 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 158 ($1.98), with a volume of 123732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($1.97).

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £336.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,223.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson EuroTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson EuroTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.