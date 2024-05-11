Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.37. 2,635,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,203. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

