Head-To-Head Contrast: Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) vs. Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 5.58% 23.68% 4.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.90 billion 2.85 $163.00 million $1.76 51.97

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Volatility and Risk

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Web Blockchain Media and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 1 4 6 0 2.45

Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $95.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Web Blockchain Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment. It also leases or provides gaming content, gaming machines, and server-based system; sells and supports casino-management system based software and hardware; and licenses proprietary table games content to commercial, tribal and governmental gaming operators. The SciPlay segment develops, markets, and operates social games on various mobile and web platforms, as well as other games in the hyper-casual space. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. The iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

