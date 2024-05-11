HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 149.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 1,604,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,319. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $504.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

