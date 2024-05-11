HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 649,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,241. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. CWM LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

