HC Wainwright Raises Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target to $5.50

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cipher Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

CIFR opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Research analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 765,238 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 358,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

