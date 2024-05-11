HC Wainwright Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $113.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 11.38. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 183.34 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.91.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86,343 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BioNTech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

