HC Wainwright Lowers Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target to $22.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPRT. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Westport Fuel Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.95% of Westport Fuel Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

