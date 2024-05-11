HC Wainwright Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.94.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 2,310,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $474,877.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,051.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 148,526 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 281,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,187,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.