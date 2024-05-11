HC Wainwright Increases BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $15.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 181.43% from the company’s previous close.

BrainsWay Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.33. 59,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,496. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

