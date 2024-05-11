Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Shawna M. Hettinger Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Shawna M. Hettinger bought 1,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $19,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $80,582.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $19.71. 10,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,329. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

