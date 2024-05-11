Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.43.

HWC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 475,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,694. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $256,988. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after acquiring an additional 249,944 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 16.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,102,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,755,000 after purchasing an additional 148,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

