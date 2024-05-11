Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $16.03. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hamilton Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 174,520 shares traded.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HG. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.55 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 19.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.
