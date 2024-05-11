Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Up 1.3%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.54. 1,419,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,890,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,394,077,000 after buying an additional 479,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $372,687,000 after purchasing an additional 265,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

