Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Haemonetics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.45-$4.75 EPS.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 445,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

