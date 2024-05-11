Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 364.2% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GUG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 53,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,306. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
