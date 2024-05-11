Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 364.2% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GUG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 53,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,306. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62.

Get Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 245,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 155.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.