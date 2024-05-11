Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Short Interest Up 195.9% in April

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,544,700 shares, a growth of 195.9% from the April 15th total of 522,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 286.1 days.

Grupo Traxión Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPOF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Grupo Traxión has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Get Grupo Traxión alerts:

About Grupo Traxión

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Traxión Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Traxión and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.