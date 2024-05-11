Grin (GRIN) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $150,552.96 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,747.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.14 or 0.00706432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00134772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00217293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00101137 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

