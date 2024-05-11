Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 496.3% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

GTEC opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.