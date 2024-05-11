Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Green Plains in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

