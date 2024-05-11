GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the April 15th total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSL stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC owned 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

