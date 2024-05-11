Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), reports. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

GRNT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $6.34. 435,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,554. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $827.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. Granite Ridge Resources has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, CFO Tyler Farquharson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 9,250 shares of company stock worth $57,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,648,000. Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $9,368,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

