Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.570-8.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.070-1.110 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.79. 262,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.