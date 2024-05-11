Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

GTE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE:GTE opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $289.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 1.53. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

