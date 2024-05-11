GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.10. GoodRx shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 492,857 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

