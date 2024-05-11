Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) VP Andrea M. Carter Sells 3,300 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.1 %

Global Payments stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,933,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,941 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

