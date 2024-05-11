Giustino (Tino) Guglielmo Purchases 200,000 Shares of Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) Stock

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS – Get Free Report) insider Giustino (Tino) Guglielmo acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$14,600.00 ($9,668.87).

Bass Oil Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Bass Oil Company Profile

Bass Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Australia and Indonesia. The company primarily holds a 55% interest in the Tangai-Sukananti KSO production assets located in South Sumatra, Indonesia. It also holds interests in the properties in the Cooper Basin, South Australia.

