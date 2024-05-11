Giustino (Tino) Guglielmo Purchases 200,000 Shares of Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) Stock

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS – Get Free Report) insider Giustino (Tino) Guglielmo acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$14,600.00 ($9,668.87).
Bass Oil Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
Bass Oil Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bass Oil
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Bass Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bass Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.