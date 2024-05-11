GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

GCT stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. GigaCloud Technology has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 890,464 shares of company stock worth $28,675,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

