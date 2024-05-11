Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 1,695,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $68,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

