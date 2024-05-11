General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 44.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in General Motors by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,453,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,926,000 after buying an additional 112,563 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.