General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $167.94 and last traded at $168.42. 992,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,759,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 18.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.