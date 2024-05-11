Geert R. Kersten Acquires 30,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CEL-SCI Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
