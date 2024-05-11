Geert R. Kersten Acquires 30,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CEL-SCI Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 564.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 247,128 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 126,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

