Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.06

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 297422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

GATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $732.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 80,889 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

