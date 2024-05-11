FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.65. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LOPE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $148.79 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.