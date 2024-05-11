Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 164.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor accounts for approximately 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Frontdoor by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 82.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. 491,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,908. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

